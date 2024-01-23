Places linked with Lord Ram to be developed as tourist spots in MP, says CM Yadav

Places linked with Lord Ram to be developed as tourist spots in MP, says CM YadavJanuary 23, 2024 01:04
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday night said the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly built temple in Ayodhya was a historic event and announced that places connected with the Hindu deity in the state will be developed as popular tourist spots.
Talking to reporters, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya', an ancient concept that denotes a harmonious society without discrimination.
"The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places," he said at his official residence in Bhopal which was lit up with 11,101 diyas (lamps) and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 142 crore people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," he added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.