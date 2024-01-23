RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Places linked with Lord Ram to be developed as tourist spots in MP, says CM Yadav
January 23, 2024  01:04
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday night said the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly built temple in Ayodhya was a historic event and announced that places connected with the Hindu deity in the state will be developed as popular tourist spots. 

Talking to reporters, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya', an ancient concept that denotes a harmonious society without discrimination. 

"The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places," he said at his official residence in Bhopal which was lit up with 11,101 diyas (lamps) and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration. 

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 142 crore people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets
In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances