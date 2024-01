Places linked with Lord Ram to be developed as tourist spots in MP, says CM Yadav

Talking to reporters, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya', an ancient concept that denotes a harmonious society without discrimination.





"The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places," he said at his official residence in Bhopal which was lit up with 11,101 diyas (lamps) and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration.





"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 142 crore people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," he added. -- PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday night said the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly built temple in Ayodhya was a historic event and announced that places connected with the Hindu deity in the state will be developed as popular tourist spots.