RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nitish elated over Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur
January 23, 2024  21:30
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday hailed the announcement that the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' will be conferred to his late mentor Karpoori Thakur.

In a statement, the Janata Dal-United president said it was a 'fulfilment of an age-old demand' by his party that will 'send a positive message among deprived sections of the society'.

"I have always raised the demand for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. The announcement that comes on the eve of his 100th birth anniversary brings me great delight," Kumar said.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to former State Chief Minister Jannayak Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary, in Patna on January 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka in semis
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka in semis

IMAGES from Day 10 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously
Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally
Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally

A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Cops reveal: What Parliament breach accused wanted to do
Cops reveal: What Parliament breach accused wanted to do

The Delhi Police probing the Parliament security beach case for more than 40 days on Tuesday said the six accused were 'self-funded and self-motivated' to do 'something big' for fame.

What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?
What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?

High net worth individuals in their mid-40s were the majority of customers opting to purchase the British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce's range of cars in India, a company official said. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Tuesday launched...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances