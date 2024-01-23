Near-stampede situation at Ram Mandir today





Devotees in their thousands thronged the gates of the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, jostling to enter the temple that opened to the public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.





For some hours, security personnel drawn from police and paramilitary forces had a tough time controlling the crowd of devotees, many of whom had been queuing up since late Monday night.





At least one devotee fainted as the people pushed and shoved their way towards the temple. As the morning gave way to the afternoon, the crowd swelled to several hundreds of thousands, with people dragging themselves towards the main gateway that faces the Ram Path.

Ayodhya today: After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony yesterday, a large number of Lord Ram devotees are reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi. Police and administration are on the alert to ensure comfortable continuous darshan for the devotees. Principal Secretary-Home Sanjay Prasad and Special DG-Law and Order, Prashant Kumar are present in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple to control the crowds.