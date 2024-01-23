Massive crowd throngs Ram temple day after 'Pran Pratishtha'

A day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a heavy rush of devotees throng at the main gate of Shri Ram temple to offer prayers on Tuesday.

Devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 AM to offer prayers and take darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been made open to the public from today.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals.

Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.