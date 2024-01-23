Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna

JUST IN: Former chief minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously, a release from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.



'The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Shri Karpoori Thakur (posthumously),' the release said.



Popularly known as Jan Nayak, Thakur served as Bihar CM from December 1970 to June 1971, and from December 1977 to April 1979.