'I will not return'

He came to Ayodhya expecting to find peace in contemplative meditation before Lord Ram at the new temple.

He now says he will never come back.

He did not get darshan before Ram Lalla -- there was so much pushing and jostling in the queue this morning that he fell and almost got trampled.

He shows his scraped knees and says his bag and footwear were stolen.

When asked if he would return later when it's better arranged he says vehemently, "Nahin, hum nahin aayenge wapas."





-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com in Ayodhya

Not all journeys to the divine end in happiness.Devanand Goswami has come from Siliguri, West Bengal, a journey that took him nearly three days by road and train.