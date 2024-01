I remember my grandmom: Scindia on Ram Mandir

Scindia made the remark while speaking to reporters in Gwalior a day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple held in Ayodhya on Monday. "After a wait for almost 500 years, Lord Ram has come back to Ayodhya. This has been made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With yesterday's program, the faith of 140 crore people of the country as well as the followers of Lord Ram across the world is attached. Like the PM said, the foundation stone of the temple was laid in 2019 and the inauguration took place yesterday, but our work starts from yesterday," Scindia said.





The Union minister further emphasised about establishing the country as a Vishwaguru and every citizen has to contribute to it.





"We need to establish our country as a Vishwaguru. Every citizen has to contribute on the basis of hard work and effort to establish India as a Vishwaguru. Ram Lalla sat again on Monday, after a wait of 500 years. Many generations sacrificed their lives and contributed fully to this program. My grandmother herself, had also raised her voice and contributed for this programme. Today, I remember all those great personalities," he added.





Scindia also said, "Taking a note of the supernatural and important development in the history of the country, we will bow down before Lord Rama and take his blessings and take a pledge to contribute to the development and progress of the state and the nation." -- ANI

