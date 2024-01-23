Huge crowds at Rampath? Time for marketing





At least one print publication has seen the marketing potential in the crowds and has undertaken a direct sampling exercise.





Ashish has been handing out 5000 free copies of Hindustan Times, Mint and Hindustan (Hindi) to the passing throngs, daily for the last five days.





"Lots of outsiders have come here, so we are doing this exercise to create our brand awareness among a new set of readers. Hopefully they will like what they see, and do word of mouth publicity for us."





-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com in Ayodhya

The crowds on Rampath represent huge business for shops and establishments, thats a given.