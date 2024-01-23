RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Huge crowds at Rampath? Time for marketing
January 23, 2024  12:17
The crowds on Rampath represent huge business for shops and establishments, thats a given. 

At least one print publication has seen the marketing potential in the crowds and has undertaken a direct sampling exercise. 

Ashish has been handing out 5000 free copies of Hindustan Times, Mint and Hindustan (Hindi) to the passing throngs, daily for the last five days. 

"Lots of outsiders have come here, so we are doing this exercise to create our brand awareness among a new set of readers. Hopefully they will like what they see, and do word of mouth publicity for us."

-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com in Ayodhya
