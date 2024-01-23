Did he get to meet his lord?January 23, 2024 18:17
Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
'Lord Hanuman' queues outside the Ram Mandir this morning. Several people in Ayodhya were seen dressed up as gods or as characters from the Ramayan.
