Bengaluru man in Ayodhya hopes for darshan today
January 23, 2024  16:40
image
Sriramulu from Bengaluru was last in what seemed is a never ending line for darshan outside the Ram Mandir. "I have been coming since Saturday but was unable to get darshan," he says. Yesterday he lost his Rs 40K mobile phone and shows us a replacement, a qwerty device. Today he feels the chances of darshan are greater, as queues have been set up. Till yesterday it was a free for all, he says, crediting PM Modi and CM Yogi for the temple becoming a reality.

-- - Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com
