Bachchans meet Yogi at Ram Mandir





Taking to social media platform X, the Uttar Pradesh CM shared the pictures and wrote, "Ram-Ram to everyone! May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram be upon all of you.





"Following the ceremony, Big B and Abhishek, who had arrived in Ayodhya on Monday were seen meeting with Yogi Adityanath. Amitabh Bacchan was seen greeting Adityanath with folded hands and speaking with him before Abhishek joined them.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also pictured exchanging pleasantries with Amitabh Bachchan on Monday. PM Modi, who led the rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at his majestic abode in Ayodhya, was seen greeting the 'Big B' with folded hands which the actor returning the gesture. Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan had recently purchased a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya. -- ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayhodhya's grand Ram Mandir, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the event. Devotees celebrated with enthusiasm the historical moment of the 'Pran Pratishthan' ceremony on Monday.