Babri litigant praises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
January 23, 2024  17:53
Iqbal Ansari
Iqbal Ansari, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Tuesday said the BJP has brought an end to the Ram temple issue. 

Speaking to PTI, he also said that now everyone should listen to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's advice to shun habit of fighting on small disputes. Ansari said he attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on Monday and his experience was good. 

 "When my father (Hashim Ansari) was alive, he kept telling everyone that the Congress got the statue placed inside the Babri Masjid, the party got the mosque demolished, and it laid the foundation stone of the temple," he alleged. 

 "In the BJP rule, only the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place...nothing else has happened. The BJP has ended the Ram Mandir issue," he said. 

 On the issue of Kashi and Mathura being taken up now, Ansari said, "All this will keep happening due to politics in the country. What did the Congress do? Whatever is happening today, the Congress also kept doing the same (during its rule)." 

Praising the speech of RSS chief Bhagwat at the consecration ceremony, he said, "Bhagwat ji was saying the right things. Whatever he was saying should happen."

In his speech, Bhagwat had urged people to end 'kalah' (dispute) and shun habit of fighting on small disputes. The RSS chief said Ram Lalla has returned home after 500 years because of the penance of a lot of people and he salutes their hardwork and sacrifices. 

 "But why did he (Ram) leave? He left because there were disputes (kalah) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united," he had said. 

 Ansari said the Muslims of the country want peace. 

 "This community is not very educated. It does not want a government job. It does its own small business. When there is no riot, they will live peacefully," he added "Ram has not come to Ayodhya yesterday, he has been there since December 1949," he said, referring to the appearance of a Ram Lalla idol in the Babri Masjid on December 22, 1949.
