Ayodhya police shut Ram Mandir till 2:30 pm





"We request visitors from within India and outside who have come for darshan to please not come to the temple gates," the police announced via the PA system on Rampath.





Last night, a large crowd had gathered near the ceremonial gateway that was decked up for the consecration ceremony. But police told the devotees that they would only be allowed to enter the temple the following morning (today) when it opens for the public.





-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com in Ayodhya

Struggling to cope with the huge crowds that have been thronging the Ram Mandir today, the Ayodhya police has announced that the gates to the temple have been shut till 2.30 pm.