Ayodhya locals: Mandir abhi nahin jayenge

With the darshan of the Ram Temple behind us last night, we thought we would take a look at second most important temple in Ayodhya, the Hanuman Garhi temple.





A day after the consecration and the biggest congregation of VVIPs in Ayodhya ever, the fervour, the excitement, in Ayodhya is intact.





Crowds throng both sides of the barricaded Rampath leading to the Ram Mandir. However, the free food bhandars are shut today.





Constructed like a fort, Hanuman Garhi, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and situated in the centre of the town, a stone's throw from the Ram Mandir. The 10th century temple can be reached by climbing 76 steps. Legend has it that Hanuman lived here in a cave and guarded the Janambhoomi or Ramkot.





On January 21, Kangana Ranaut visited the Hanuman Garhi temple to seek blessings from the almighty. In a viral video, the actress can be seen sweeping the floor of the Hanuman Garhi temple.





Till yesterday there were not too many people visiting this temple.





But today, long lines, I would hazard a guess of at least half a kilometre snake outside the temple, which is now entirely pedestrian.





After waiting for a while, the queue hasn't moved an inch.





A man waiting in the queue said he actually wanted to go to the Ram Mandir but it was so crowded that he decided to come here instead.





A man I hitched a ride on a motorbike said, "Abhi kaun jayega. Bheed jab kam hogi tabhi jayenge."





We agree.





-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy in Ayodhya