RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ayodhya live telecast stopped at WB varsity; pro-VC hurt
January 23, 2024  00:25
File image
File image
A pro-vice chancellor of Jadavpur University was injured as he was caught in a scuffle between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members and security guards of the varsity on Monday, after the authorities stopped live-streaming of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya inside the campus. 

Around 50 members of the RSS' student wing were present when the programme was telecast live. 

They got infuriated as it was stopped and they started chanting Jai Shri Ram' slogans, an official said. 

Pro-VC Amitabha Dutta asked the students to keep quiet but they refused and in the melee, he and a security guard suffered minor injuries. 

When contacted, Dutta did not want to speak on the issue. Students Federation of India, one of the majority student unions in the university, staged a protest rally and held a seminar where speakers denounced "any attempt to change history and divide society by the fascist regime." 

A university official said the institute has nothing to do with any programme held by any group if that does not affect peace on the campus or violates the academic ambience. 

"The semester exams took place smoothly. We can't comment on any programme held by any student outfit," he said. 

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, education minister Bratya Basu, and Governor CV Ananda Bose voiced concern on attempts to "hold religious activities on the campus which violates the secular spirit and has no relation with education and public interest." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets
In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances