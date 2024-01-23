At least 73 flights landed in Ayodhya on Jan 22

CISF DIG Shrikant Kishore on the arrangements at Ayodhya: "We handled the biggest challenge at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. On January 9 when CISF took over there were only two flights at the airport and on January 21 we handled five scheduled departures, five scheduled arrivals and 32 charter planes. On January 22, we handled 73 flights. We also handled the movement of 350 VIPs.





"There has not been a decrease of footfall (in Ayodhya) after January 22. In the coming days, this will be an important airport. Ayodhya's airport is one of the hyper-sensitive airports and we are making arrangements accordingly."