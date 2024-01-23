Anupam Kher gifts rudraksh mala to PM sent by...





Taking to Instagram, Kher treated fans with a new video from Ram Mandir on Tuesday morning and captioned it, "This moment will be remembered. Hail Lord Ram!"





Kher also penned a heartfelt post on X after meeting PM Modi. He wrote, "I am very happy to meet you today. You are an inspiration. You work for citizens day and night. I will always remember that you accepted a rudraksh necklace sent by my mother for your protection. Jai Hind."





As soon as the picture appeared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users commented, "Jai shri Ram."





Upon reaching the temple, Anupam Kher on Monday told ANI, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today, those sentiments can be seen here."





Besides Anupam Kher, several other A-listers and who's who of the Indian film and entertainment industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony.

Capturing the historic moment through his lens, actor Anupam Kher after attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya shared a video of his spiritual experience.