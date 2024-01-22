RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
WR, CR decorate stations, broadcast Ram temple event live through LED screens
January 22, 2024  22:27
BJP supporters watch Ram Lalla 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
BJP supporters watch Ram Lalla 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Several major railway stations of Central and Western Railways were decorated with festive lighting to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. 

On WR's network, the stations included Churchgate, Bandra and Nandurbar stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat's Valsad and Ahmedabad. 

A CR official said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane stations wore a festive look. 

Railway officials said the idol consecration ceremony was broadcast live through more than 1,000 LED screens, of which 40 were at major stations and 960 were on board trains. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets
In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances