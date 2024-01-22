WR, CR decorate stations, broadcast Ram temple event live through LED screens

WR, CR decorate stations, broadcast Ram temple event live through LED screensJanuary 22, 2024 22:27
BJP supporters watch Ram Lalla 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Several major railway stations of Central and Western Railways were decorated with festive lighting to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.
On WR's network, the stations included Churchgate, Bandra and Nandurbar stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat's Valsad and Ahmedabad.
A CR official said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane stations wore a festive look.
Railway officials said the idol consecration ceremony was broadcast live through more than 1,000 LED screens, of which 40 were at major stations and 960 were on board trains. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.