The real India: Muslim woman names newborn son Ram Rahim





"Both the child and the mother are fine," Dr Jain said. "The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim," he added.





Banu said that she has named the child as Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.





Seema Dwivedi, acting in-charge of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, said as many as 25 babies were delivered here on Monday.





Out of the 25 infants, 10 were girls while the rest were boys and all are normal and healthy, she added.





Elaborating further, Dwivedi said that Bharti Mishra, who has delivered a boy, has christened the child as Ram believing that it will have a positive impact on the baby's personality.





While the other mothers named their infants with synonyms of Lord Ram like Raghav, Raghvendra, Raghu and Ramendra.





Talking to PTI over phone, Dwivedi said that several expectant mothers had requested her to have a Caesarean section on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.





In Sambhal district a miniature Ram temple was set up inside the delivery room of a private nursing home located in Chandausi.





On Monday, the pregnant women were given darshan of Lord Ram before delivery. Dr Vandana Saxena said that on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, she has decorated the delivery room and newborn baby room of her nursing home in saffron colour and also placed a miniature God in the newborn room.





Dr Saxena said that a total of six children, including three boys, were born in the hospital on Monday. The parents of the newborn boys have named them after Lord Ram while the girls have been named Janaki and Sita. PTI

