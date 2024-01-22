RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The message from Modi's Ram Mandir speech
January 22, 2024  20:09
image
Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com decodes Prime Minister Modi's speech after the pran prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval...

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

Events linked to Ram temple banned, says Sitharaman; TN govt denies charge
Events linked to Ram temple banned, says Sitharaman; TN govt denies charge

Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in...

Ayodhya all set for grand consecration ceremony
Ayodhya all set for grand consecration ceremony

The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances