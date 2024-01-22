RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The film stars who are heading to Ayodhya
January 22, 2024  08:36
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif head to Ayodhya
Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan on Monday morning left for Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir ceremony.

"That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta..." Chiranjeevi told ANI. 

 The actor was seen dressed in a traditional off-white kurta. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. 

 Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony. 

 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday morning left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ayushmann was seen donning a kurta pyjama paired with a printed Nehru jacket. He also wore a pair of shades to compliment his look. -- ANI
