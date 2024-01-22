RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tension in Nagpur as Ram temple participants bike brushes past pedestrian
January 22, 2024  21:23
BJP supporters celebrate Ram Lalla pran pratishtha ceremony, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Tension prevailed in the Central Avenue area of Nagpur on Monday after the motorcycle of a participant in a rally to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya brushed past a pedestrian and the incident escalated into an argument between members of two communities. 

A Tehsil police station official said four to five friends of the pedestrian arrived at the spot and assaulted the motorcyclist, leading to supporters of both sides gathering to settle scores. 

"A contingent of police personnel and a Quick Response Team was sent to the area to control the situation. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar too arrived and the situation was defused after officials spoke to both sides. The procession had started from Bajeria," he said. 

A case of rioting and assault was registered against five persons at Tehsil police station, the official added. -- PTI
