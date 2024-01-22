Tendulkar heads to Ayodhya





Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and star cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have reached the state for the event. Other star cricketers who have received the invitation to attend the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ravichandran Ashwin.





The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.





The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.





In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.





The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.





There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.





In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. -- PTI

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning as he headed to Ayodhya.