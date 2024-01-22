RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tendulkar heads to Ayodhya
January 22, 2024  09:34
image
Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning as he headed to Ayodhya. 

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and star cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have reached the state for the event. Other star cricketers who have received the invitation to attend the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ravichandran Ashwin. 

The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. 

 The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. 

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. 

 The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. 

There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. 

In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
In Pictures - Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

Images from Day 8 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday.

Court orders criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan
Court orders criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan

On April 29 last year, Tankha had recorded his preliminary statement in the court in the criminal defamation case.

Tata Institute warns students against protesting Ram temple consecration
Tata Institute warns students against protesting Ram temple consecration

The student union of TISS denied that any protest is being organised.

List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event
List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event

While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest
Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances