Sukhu lights 'diyas' at home to mark 'pran pratishtha'January 22, 2024 22:02
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lights 'diya' at his home to mark Ram temple event/ANI Photo
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple by lighting numerous 'diyas' at his official residence Oak Over on Monday.
The Oak Over was given a festive look with LED lights also, adding magnificence to the beauty of the majestic building.
The Chief Minister said that Lord Ram belongs to every one of us and every Indian should celebrate the occasion with great zeal and fervour.
Principal Advisor Media to Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan; spokesperson AICC, Charan Singh Sapra; Mayor Surinder Chauhan; deputy mayor Uma Kaushal; OSD to the Chief Minister, Ritesh Kaprate and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. -- ANI
