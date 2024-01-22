RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonu Nigam enthralls with Ram bhajan at Mandir
January 22, 2024  11:26
Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. 

Just outside the main temple where the VVIPs are seated, singer Sonu Nigam enthralls the 7000- strong audience with a Ram bhajan. 

 The prime minister landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and will head to the helipad from there. Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the pran pratishtha ceremony.

 He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple. PTI
