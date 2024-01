-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com in Ayodhya

Rampath on Monday is cordoned off with heavy security cover. Vehicles carrying VIPs zip past, commandos are on the alert. Devotees are allowed to line up the pavement, under watchful eyes. Shops and establishments that did roaring business till last night are are shut, and one shopkeeper with shutter half down said they hope to open in the afternoon. "Ramji ki mahima," he said.