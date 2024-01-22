RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RSS chief Bhagwat lauds Modi as 'tapasvi'
January 22, 2024  23:57
PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple/ANI Photo
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tapasvi, saying he followed a far more stringent religious exercise than he needed to for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. 

"We heard that the prime minister followed a stringent religious practice before attending the pran pratishtha on Monday. 

He followed a far more stringent exercise than he was asked to. I know him for a long time. He is a tapasvi," Bhagwat said. 

Both him and Modi are contemporaries and go back many decades. 

They are incidentally of the same age of 73 years. 

The prime minister followed an 11-day special religious exercise during which he adhered to a strict regimen, including drinking only coconut water and sleeping on a blanket over the floor. 

He also visited a number of temples across several states with links to Lord Ram. 

In his brief address, Bhagwat asked, "Modi is doing tap (stringent religious practice) alone but what we will all do", describing the consecration ceremony as a golden day and urging people to do their duties now. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets
In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances