Ram Lalla's home lit with thousands of lamps

Ram Lalla's home lit with thousands of lampsJanuary 22, 2024 20:05
After the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple on Monday, the city was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis', creating a mesmerising atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of the Lord.
Earlier today, the 'Pran Pratishtha' was concluded with great zeal and gusto, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests.
The temple echoed with jubilant chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Meanwhile, several people participated in the mega 'diya' lighting event at the famous Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Modi had appealed to people to light 'diyas' at home to mark the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the lord.
It is believed that upon the return of Lord Ram with wife Seeta and brother Lakshman, the people of Ayodhya adorned the city by lighting 'diyas' to welcome them.
