Probe ordered as Kerala school declares holiday for Ram Temple event

Probe ordered as Kerala school declares holiday for Ram Temple eventJanuary 22, 2024 20:29
The Kerala Education Department has ordered an inquiry into an incident involving the granting of a holiday for a government-aided school in this district on Monday, related to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
A government statement has said that General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed the Director of Public Education to investigate the incident at Kudlu Sri Gopalakrishna High School, where a holiday was declared without official instructions from the Education Department.
Sivankutty has instructed the Director of Public Education to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within 24 hours.
The District Education Officer (DEO) said that although the school authorities submitted an application, it was not officially approved.
According to the school authorities, the headmaster possesses the authority to grant the school a local holiday and compensate by working on another day. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.
Events linked to Ram temple banned, says Sitharaman; TN govt denies charge
Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in...