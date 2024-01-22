Probe ordered as Kerala school declares holiday for Ram Temple event

The Kerala Education Department has ordered an inquiry into an incident involving the granting of a holiday for a government-aided school in this district on Monday, related to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.





A government statement has said that General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed the Director of Public Education to investigate the incident at Kudlu Sri Gopalakrishna High School, where a holiday was declared without official instructions from the Education Department.





Sivankutty has instructed the Director of Public Education to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within 24 hours.





The District Education Officer (DEO) said that although the school authorities submitted an application, it was not officially approved.





According to the school authorities, the headmaster possesses the authority to grant the school a local holiday and compensate by working on another day. -- PTI

