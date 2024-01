The Ram Lalla idol has been unveiled. It is apparently adorned with emerald and ruby jewels and a gold tilak. The idol also holds a gold now and arrow. PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel are inside the sanctum sanctorum. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the pranpratishtha ceremony.