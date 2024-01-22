PM has made impossible, possible: Yogi

PM has made impossible, possible: YogiJanuary 22, 2024 14:09
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking outside the Ram Mandir: "I welcome PM Modi, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries present here. The entire country has become 'Rammay'. It seems that we have entered Treta Yug.
"The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it. It's an emotional moment for all of us, it has come after a 500-year wait
"Everyone is chanting Jai Shri Ram. India waited for this day for so many years. PM fulfilled a 500-year quest; the impossible was made possible by PM Modi. Ram Lalla has now returned to his home."