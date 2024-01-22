PM: Aaj Ram ghar aayen hain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.





"I'm shaking from the spiritual experience. Bharat is rising and scripting new history. Ram has come home today.





"Our Ram has arrived today after wait, patience, sacrifices of centuries. I apologise to Lord Ram for the delay in building the temple. I honour the sacrifice of karyakartas. Ram not the problem, Ram is the solution.





"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple.

Ram Naam celebrations sweeping across India.





"January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.





"Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it.





"These are ever-lasting memories. Our future will be more important than our past.





"We aren't lighting a fire, we are re-energising India."



