RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM: Aaj Ram ghar aayen hain
January 22, 2024  14:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. 

"I'm shaking from the spiritual experience. Bharat is rising and scripting new history. Ram has come home today.

"Our Ram has arrived today after wait, patience, sacrifices of centuries. I apologise to Lord Ram for the delay in building the temple. I honour the sacrifice of karyakartas. Ram not the problem, Ram is the solution.

"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple.
Ram Naam celebrations sweeping across India. 

"January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era. 

"Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it.

"These are ever-lasting memories. Our future will be more important than our past. 

"We aren't lighting a fire, we are re-energising India."

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval...

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle
India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle

Home favourites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in a tense final against world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Sang Jae at India Open, settling for their second successive runners-up finish, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series

England's Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday.

AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances