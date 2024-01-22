On occasion of Ram temple 'pran pratishtha', new film 'Jai Hanuman' announced





Taking to X, Prasanth wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha @ThePVCU."





He also shared a first-look poster of the upcoming movie, accompanied by an image of himself holding the bound script for Jai Hanuman.





Further details about the project are not yet disclosed.





Prasanth's project Hanu Man starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles hit the screens on January 15.





It received rave reviews from the audience. -- ANI

