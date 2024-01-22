RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
On occasion of Ram temple 'pran pratishtha', new film 'Jai Hanuman' announced
January 22, 2024  23:12
File image
File image
On the occasion of Ram Mandir pran pratishtha, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced his new film titled Jai Hanuman.  

Taking to X, Prasanth wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha @ThePVCU."  

He also shared a first-look poster of the upcoming movie, accompanied by an image of himself holding the bound script for Jai Hanuman. 

Further details about the project are not yet disclosed.  

Prasanth's project Hanu Man starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles hit the screens on January 15. 

It received rave reviews from the audience. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets
In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances