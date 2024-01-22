No need to talk about Ravan today: Assam CM sidesteps question on Rahul





"500 years of slavery have ended today. India has shown that anything is possible in this country. I have full faith that Ram Rajya has begun now. Also, India will become Vishwaguru along with being Ram Rajya," Chief Minister Sarma told reporters.





On being asked about his response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Nagaon attacking him, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Why are you talking about Ravan today? At least talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan."





Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is daydreaming if they think that the grand old party is scared of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir was completed on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that today's occasion marks the end of 500 years of slavery and shows that anything is possible in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.