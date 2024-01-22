Modi's itinerary in Ayodhya today

Modi's itinerary in Ayodhya todayJanuary 22, 2024 08:24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. The PM has adopted a strict regime, sleeping on the floor and has been consuming only coconut water.
10:25 AM: Arrival Ayodhya airport.
10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.
10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site.
11 AM-12 PM: Reserved
12:05-12:55 PM: Pran Pratishtha rituals begin.
12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue.
1 PM: Arrival at public ceremony.
1 PM- 2 PM: PM Modi to attend public event in Ayodhya.
2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela.
TOP STORIES
Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand and hotel bookings
Online travel portals are flooded with flight and train bookings, hotels teeming with requests for accommodation, and spiritual merchandise on e-commerce platforms is selling like hotcakes. As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in...