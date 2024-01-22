RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's itinerary in Ayodhya today
January 22, 2024  08:24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. The PM  has adopted a strict regime, sleeping on the floor and has been consuming only coconut water.

10:25 AM: Arrival Ayodhya airport.

10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.

10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site.

11 AM-12 PM: Reserved

12:05-12:55 PM: Pran Pratishtha rituals begin.

12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue.

1 PM: Arrival at public ceremony.

1 PM- 2 PM: PM Modi to attend public event in Ayodhya.

2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela.
List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event
While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest
The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand and hotel bookings
Online travel portals are flooded with flight and train bookings, hotels teeming with requests for accommodation, and spiritual merchandise on e-commerce platforms is selling like hotcakes. As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in...

Rs 10,000 cr every 15 years: Cost of one nation one election
According to estimates, a total of 11.80 lakh polling stations would be required to be set up across India for Lok Sabha polls this year.

BJP chief Nadda to skip Ram temple consecration event
The ruling party's leaders are likely to watch the ceremony from different parts of the country along with others, including the masses, amid the suggestion from the leadership that they should visit the temple after January 22 when a...

