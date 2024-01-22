RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi thanks Supreme Court
January 22, 2024  15:12
image
PM Narendra Modi thanked the Supreme Court of India which paved the way for the construction of the temple by delivering the verdict on November 9, 2019.

"Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to express my thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice and the temple was built in accordance with the law," he added.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after e hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dressed in a cream-colored kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.
