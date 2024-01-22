RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi gets a sacred thread tied
January 22, 2024  13:12
image
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. 

 The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony. 

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

 RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series

England's Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday.

AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office...

Ram Mandir On Juhu Beach
Ram Mandir On Juhu Beach

Laxmi Goud, her son and daughter have created a Ram Mandir on Mumbai's Juhu beach.

Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of the new one
Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of the new one

The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple in Ayodhya on January 22, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances