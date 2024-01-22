Modi gets a sacred thread tied





The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony.





"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet.





RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.