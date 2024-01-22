PM Narendra Modi arrives at Ram Mandir.





The "Pran Pratistha" of Ram Lalla's idol will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests. The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm.

The prime minister will then address the gathering which includes seers and prominent personalities. In the morning, security personnel checked every vehicle at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk while residents and devotees were asked not to spill over the street. Passes of mediapersons were also checked before they were allowed to enter the media centre



Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them have been placed on crossroads and security personnel kept a hawk-eye vigil through CCTV cameras, drones and watchtowers. A multi-layered security has been put in place in Ayodhya as dignitaries arrive in the holy town for the consecration event at the Ram temple on Monday.

Streets in Ayodhya wore a deserted look and most of the shops remained closed in the morning as people stayed glued to television and mobile phones watching the programme.





Barricades were erected on a large stretch of Dharam Path as well where security personnel did not allow the devotees or the public to move on the road and insisted that they should move on the left portion of the road. Security personnel have put in place 10,000 CCTV cameras and deployed Artificial Intelligence-powered drones to keep an eye on the movement of people. Police personnel in plain clothes have deployed at the consecration venue.