Laser, light show organised at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
January 22, 2024  23:25
A laser and light show depicting Lord Ram at the temple inaugurated in Ayodhya was organised on Monday.  

The show was organised after the pran pratishtha ceremony, of the new idol of Ram Lalla, which was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple. 

Here are a few glimpses of the Prime Minister during the ceremony of Ram Temple.  

Donning a golden kurta and a cream-coloured dhoti, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. 

He took sankalp for the pran pratishtha ceremony and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.  

The Prime Minister later performed the pran pratishtha ceremony, a vital ritual in the Hindu tradition, that symbolizes the infusion of divine energy into the idol. -- PTI 
