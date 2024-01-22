Laser, light show organised at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Laser, light show organised at Ram Temple in AyodhyaJanuary 22, 2024 23:25
File image
A laser and light show depicting Lord Ram at the temple inaugurated in Ayodhya was organised on Monday.
The show was organised after the pran pratishtha ceremony, of the new idol of Ram Lalla, which was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple.
Here are a few glimpses of the Prime Minister during the ceremony of Ram Temple.
Donning a golden kurta and a cream-coloured dhoti, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.
He took sankalp for the pran pratishtha ceremony and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.
The Prime Minister later performed the pran pratishtha ceremony, a vital ritual in the Hindu tradition, that symbolizes the infusion of divine energy into the idol. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.