How not to organise a media tour

How not to organise a media tourJanuary 22, 2024 19:34
The Press Information Bureau which is coordinating the events in Ayodhya with the media announced a visit to the Ram temple at 6 pm. Tens of journalists have gathered on the Dharmpath waiting for transport to take them to the temple, says Saisuresh Sivaswamy in Ayodhya.
Almost an hour and half later, there is no sign of any transport or anyone from PIB shedding any light on the visit.
So the journalists wait on the road, in what is a high-security zone!
