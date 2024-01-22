RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hello there!
January 22, 2024  11:06
Pic: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com in Ayodhya
Pic: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com in Ayodhya
Look who's in Ayodhya for Lord Ram's pran pratishtha!
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi offers prayers at the spot from where Ram Setu was built
Modi offers prayers at the spot from where Ram Setu was built

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Arichalmunai, a southern tip in Tamil Nadu, in Rameswaram as part of his Ramayana-connect visits in the state, and paid floral tributes at the seashore.

India's 'fantastic four' to spin England out?
India's 'fantastic four' to spin England out?

Mike Atherton feels India's spinners will win it for them

In Pictures - Djokovic's ruthless run to quarters thrills fans; Fritz stuns Tsitsipas
In Pictures - Djokovic's ruthless run to quarters thrills fans; Fritz stuns Tsitsipas

No 'triple bagel' but Djokovic thumps Mannarino to reach quarters

Many US personnel hurt as Iran-backed terrorists fire missiles at Iraq airbase
Many US personnel hurt as Iran-backed terrorists fire missiles at Iraq airbase

US central command said that several US personnel are undergoing evaluation for "traumatic brain injuries" and at least one Iraqi service member was wounded in the attack.

Sania confirms split; wishes Shoaib Malik happiness
Sania confirms split; wishes Shoaib Malik happiness

Sania confirms divorce with Shoaib, wishes Pakistan cricketer well for new journey

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances