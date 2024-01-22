FIR against CRPF IG, personnel for violating Sec 144 during Soren's quizzing





The FIR was registered at Gonda police station on Sunday, he said.





"We have lodged an FIR against CRPF IG, commandant and other personnel for violating provisions of Section 144 in the vicinity of the chief minister's residence on Sunday," circle officer, Ranchi, Munshi Ram told PTI.





Ram said the FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and Bhim Army' supporters for violating the prohibitory orders.





The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 near Soren's official residence, where he was questioned on Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration, carrying weapons and public meetings. -- PTI

