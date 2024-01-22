FIR against CRPF IG, personnel for violating Sec 144 during Soren's quizzing

FIR against CRPF IG, personnel for violating Sec 144 during Soren's quizzingJanuary 22, 2024 21:39
The Ranchi district administration has lodged an FIR against senior CRPF personnel for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, an official said on Monday.
The FIR was registered at Gonda police station on Sunday, he said.
"We have lodged an FIR against CRPF IG, commandant and other personnel for violating provisions of Section 144 in the vicinity of the chief minister's residence on Sunday," circle officer, Ranchi, Munshi Ram told PTI.
Ram said the FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and Bhim Army' supporters for violating the prohibitory orders.
The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 near Soren's official residence, where he was questioned on Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration, carrying weapons and public meetings. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.
Asia Olympic Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat pair wins bronze
Young Raiza Dhillon, who had secured a Paris Olympics quota for India, partnered with Gurjoat Khangura to clinch a bronze in the skeet mixed team event and pick up her third medal of the Asia Olympic Qualification Shotgun competition in...
Events linked to Ram temple banned, says Sitharaman; TN govt denies charge
Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in...