FIR against CRPF IG, personnel for violating Sec 144 during Soren's quizzing
January 22, 2024  21:39
The Ranchi district administration has lodged an FIR against senior CRPF personnel for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, an official said on Monday. 

The FIR was registered at Gonda police station on Sunday, he said. 

"We have lodged an FIR against CRPF IG, commandant and other personnel for violating provisions of Section 144 in the vicinity of the chief minister's residence on Sunday," circle officer, Ranchi, Munshi Ram told PTI. 

Ram said the FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and Bhim Army' supporters for violating the prohibitory orders. 

The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 near Soren's official residence, where he was questioned on Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration, carrying weapons and public meetings. -- PTI
