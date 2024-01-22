RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Finally, Ram Lalla viraajmaan in Ayodhya
January 22, 2024  13:19
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. 

 Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the consecration took place. 

 "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. 

 Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Modi was scheduled to address the gathering after the ceremony. 

 He was also slated to visit the Kuber Tila, and interact with workers associated with the construction of temple. Senior BJP leaders including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live streaming of the "pran pratishtha" ceremony. Top Opposition leaders have skipped the ceremony. PTI
TOP STORIES

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series

England's Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday.

AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office...

Ram Mandir On Juhu Beach
Ram Mandir On Juhu Beach

Laxmi Goud, her son and daughter have created a Ram Mandir on Mumbai's Juhu beach.

Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of the new one
Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of the new one

The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple in Ayodhya on January 22, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra...

