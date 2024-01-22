Everything in Ayodhya is on Lord Ram now

Everything in Ayodhya is on Lord Ram nowJanuary 22, 2024 08:10
A laser show
The Ram temple has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour. Streetlights on flyovers have been decorated with artwork depicting Lord Ram as well as cutouts of bow and arrow, and ornamental lampposts carry designs themed on the traditional "Ramanandi tilak".
A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur: BJP hopes to woo 36% EBCs in Bihar
The BJP hopes to deepen its support among backward castes, especially the Extremely Backward Classes, in Bihar following the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, a leader who enjoys admiration from...
Rahul Gandhi booked in Assam hours after CM's direction to DGP
Rahul Gandhi was booked on Tuesday for 'wanton acts of violence' by the Assam Police as the political confrontation between the Congress leader and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated on the tenth day of the 'Bharat Jodo...