Everything in Ayodhya is on Lord Ram now
January 22, 2024  08:10
The Ram temple has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour. Streetlights on flyovers have been decorated with artwork depicting Lord Ram as well as cutouts of bow and arrow, and ornamental lampposts carry designs themed on the traditional "Ramanandi tilak". 

 A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue. -- PTI
