Delighted to arrive when India celebrates second Diwali: UNGA Prez





"Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'," Francis posted on 'X' referring to the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.





"Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!" he said.





Hours after landing in Delhi, the president of the UN General Assembly visited Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi.





Francis will hold bilateral discussions with the leadership and representatives of the Indian government, and engage with civil society, leading think tanks, besides participating in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, his office said.





In New Delhi, the PGA will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





The discussions are expected to focus on the PGA's priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and India's engagement and contribution to the United Nations. -- PTI

President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis on Monday began a five-day visit to India to discuss with his Indian interlocutors various key issues including geopolitical tensions and New Delhi's engagement with the global body.