RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delighted to arrive when India celebrates second Diwali: UNGA Prez
January 22, 2024  20:50
UNGA President Dennis Francis (right) with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar./File image
UNGA President Dennis Francis (right) with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar./File image
President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis on Monday began a five-day visit to India to discuss with his Indian interlocutors various key issues including geopolitical tensions and New Delhi's engagement with the global body. 

"Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'," Francis posted on 'X' referring to the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

"Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!" he said. 

Hours after landing in Delhi, the president of the UN General Assembly visited Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Francis will hold bilateral discussions with the leadership and representatives of the Indian government, and engage with civil society, leading think tanks, besides participating in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, his office said. 

In New Delhi, the PGA will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

The discussions are expected to focus on the PGA's priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and India's engagement and contribution to the United Nations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

Asia Olympic Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat pair wins bronze
Asia Olympic Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat pair wins bronze

Young Raiza Dhillon, who had secured a Paris Olympics quota for India, partnered with Gurjoat Khangura to clinch a bronze in the skeet mixed team event and pick up her third medal of the Asia Olympic Qualification Shotgun competition in...

Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval...

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

Events linked to Ram temple banned, says Sitharaman; TN govt denies charge
Events linked to Ram temple banned, says Sitharaman; TN govt denies charge

Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances