There are dance performances -- mostly the folk genre -- happening at different places along Rampath.

/Rediff.com reporting from Ayodhya says the enitire entire 13-km stretch of Rampath that leads to the Ram Mandir is awash with colour and festivity. People dressed as Ram or Hanuman, people carrying saffron flags, chanting Jai Shri Ram line the roads. All bylanes are blocked.