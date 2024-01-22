RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Countdown to pran pratishtha
January 22, 2024  12:28
Another image of Mohan Bhagwat with Narendra Modi. The pran pratishtha ceremony begins exactly at 12:29:08. 
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office...

Modi offers prayers at the spot from where Ram Setu was built
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Arichalmunai, a southern tip in Tamil Nadu, in Rameswaram as part of his Ramayana-connect visits in the state, and paid floral tributes at the seashore.

Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open
Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com captures scenes from Ayodhya hours before the pran prathishta ceremony.

HC dismisses PIL against Jan 22 holiday in Maharashtra
The Bombay high court on Sunday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four students against the Maharashtra government's decision declaring a public holiday on January 22, on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration...

