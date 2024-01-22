RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chinese research ship heading to Maldives: Report
January 22, 2024  22:52
File image
File image
A Chinese research vessel is heading to Maldives, Reuters reported, citing an Indian military official and an independent researcher. 

The timing coincides with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's recent state visit to China, aimed at strengthening ties.  

This development raises concerns in New Delhi, as India has previously viewed the presence of such vessels near its shores, including in Sri Lanka in 2022, as problematic.  

These vessels are not military ships officially. 

However, it will spark concerns for India and others about the military use of their research.  

Relations between India and the Maldives have strained since President Muizzu took office in November, shifting the government's focus towards China and requesting the withdrawal of nearly 80 Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, according to Reuters report.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets
In Pictures - Captain Rohit hits the nets

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon C'ships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins

Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances