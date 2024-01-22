Chinese research ship heading to Maldives: Report

Chinese research ship heading to Maldives: ReportJanuary 22, 2024 22:52
File image
A Chinese research vessel is heading to Maldives, Reuters reported, citing an Indian military official and an independent researcher.
The timing coincides with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's recent state visit to China, aimed at strengthening ties.
This development raises concerns in New Delhi, as India has previously viewed the presence of such vessels near its shores, including in Sri Lanka in 2022, as problematic.
These vessels are not military ships officially.
However, it will spark concerns for India and others about the military use of their research.
Relations between India and the Maldives have strained since President Muizzu took office in November, shifting the government's focus towards China and requesting the withdrawal of nearly 80 Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, according to Reuters report.
