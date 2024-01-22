RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Book on Ayodhya, diya: Gifts for temple guests
January 22, 2024  16:27
image
A book on Ayodhya, a metal 'diya', a special 'mala' and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram are among the items that have been gifted to the guests who attended the consecration ceremony at the temple here on Monday.

The gifts were in a bag that had a striking graphic image of the new temple and of Lord Ram in a very young avatar. The new idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra had earlier said that over 7,000 guests were invited to the mega ceremony. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arun Govil, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Ravishankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani, among others, attended the event. Actors Anupam Kher and Manoj Joshi, singers Kailash Kher and Jubin Nautiyal, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, were also among the guests who arrived here early. Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam had arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday. Guests were welcomed at the venue with a vibrant floral decoration of the temple complex. 

 A special set of items have been gifted to guests which include a book on Ayodhya, a metal 'diya', a Tulsi 'mala' and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram, sources said. 

 The book is titled 'Ayodhya Dham - The Lord's Abode' which also carries the image of the old idol of Ram Lalla on its cover. The 'mala' has come up with a fabric pouch that bears 'Uttar Pradesh Tourism' and its tagline. The guests also received a box of four laddoos, chips, revdi, cashew nuts and raisins.

 Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya with biting cold failing to dampen the spirits of those who have flocked here to witness the historic moment. 

 The magnificent temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and will eventually rise to 161 feet (shikhar). It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. The new idol of Ram Lalla has been placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the temple's ground floor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval...

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

Ayodhya all set for grand consecration ceremony
Ayodhya all set for grand consecration ceremony

The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle
India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle

Home favourites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in a tense final against world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Sang Jae at India Open, settling for their second successive runners-up finish, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series

England's Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances