Bilkis Bano case: All 11 convicts surrender at Godhra jail

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 convicts surrender at Godhra jailJanuary 22, 2024 08:27
All 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have surrendered at the Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in keeping with the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
The 11 convicts surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night, local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai said.
"They reached the jail before midnight of January 21, which was the deadline set for them to surrender," he said. The top court on January 8 annulled the remission granted by the Gujarat government to the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the state for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion.
It ordered the convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks. The apex court on Friday rejected pleas of the convicts for grant of more time to surrender and asked them to do so by Sunday. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand and hotel bookings
Online travel portals are flooded with flight and train bookings, hotels teeming with requests for accommodation, and spiritual merchandise on e-commerce platforms is selling like hotcakes. As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in...