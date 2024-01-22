RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bilkis Bano case: All 11 convicts surrender at Godhra jail
January 22, 2024  08:27
image
All 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have surrendered at the Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in keeping with the deadline set by the Supreme Court. 

The 11 convicts surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night, local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai said. 

 "They reached the jail before midnight of January 21, which was the deadline set for them to surrender," he said. The top court on January 8 annulled the remission granted by the Gujarat government to the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the state for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion. 

 It ordered the convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks. The apex court on Friday rejected pleas of the convicts for grant of more time to surrender and asked them to do so by Sunday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event
List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event

While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest
Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand and hotel bookings
Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand and hotel bookings

Online travel portals are flooded with flight and train bookings, hotels teeming with requests for accommodation, and spiritual merchandise on e-commerce platforms is selling like hotcakes. As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in...

Rs 10,000 cr every 15 years: Cost of one nation one election
Rs 10,000 cr every 15 years: Cost of one nation one election

According to estimates, a total of 11.80 lakh polling stations would be required to be set up across India for Lok Sabha polls this year.

BJP chief Nadda to skip Ram temple consecration event
BJP chief Nadda to skip Ram temple consecration event

The ruling party's leaders are likely to watch the ceremony from different parts of the country along with others, including the masses, amid the suggestion from the leadership that they should visit the temple after January 22 when a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances