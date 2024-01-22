Bilkis Bano case: All 11 convicts surrender at Godhra jail





The 11 convicts surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night, local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai said.





"They reached the jail before midnight of January 21, which was the deadline set for them to surrender," he said. The top court on January 8 annulled the remission granted by the Gujarat government to the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the state for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion.





It ordered the convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks. The apex court on Friday rejected pleas of the convicts for grant of more time to surrender and asked them to do so by Sunday. -- PTI

